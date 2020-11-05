More than 600 demonstrators cited for I-94 march

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - More than 600 demonstrators were cited and released after marching onto I-94 in Minneapolis for a post-election protest last night.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 646 people were ticketed for being a pedestrian on a freeway and public nuisance. The march began on the city streets of Minneapolis before spreading to the freeway. Six vehicles were also towed off the roadway. DPS says under Minnesota law it is illegal for pedestrians, bicyclists or non-motorized traffic to be on the freeway.
