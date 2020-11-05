MSU’s fall enrollment tops 14,000 for 18th year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato sees a jump in enrollment for the second straight year.
The college’s 2020 fall semester enrollment is up by 307 students over last year, seeing a 2.1 percent increase. It’s the 18th consecutive year that MSU’s fall enrollment has topped 14,000 students, the longest stretch in the University’s 152 years.
We want students to come here and to graduate. So when we see our retention rates go up the way they have, that certainly helps overall enrollment. We have a tremendous staff and faculty that we give a lot of credit, says Richard Davenport, President at MSU.
MSU also has the most students in the Minnesota State system this fall, both in headcount and full-year equivalency.
