New outdoor bubbles at The 507

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One restaurant in downtown Mankato is making sure patrons still have a patio experience during the winter season.
The 507 has set up three outdoor bubbles on its patio that can be used during the colder months. Each one is heated and can fit a maximum of 10 guests. The general manager says this new addition will help maximize the experience for patrons looking for a safe and unique way to dine comfortably.
“It’s kind of two-fold part of it is because our capacity limit being 50 percent at a small bar like The 507 that’s almost nothing so just trying to find ways to extend patio season. That’s why we started with the TV’s and space heaters and it’s inevitable that all that stuff is going to go away,” says Isaiah Pitchford, general manager at The 507.
The 507 does anticipate the outdoor bubbles to be popular so they are recommending reservations. There is also an hour and a half limit per reservation.
