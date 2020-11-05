November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic held a media conference via Zoom to discuss pancreatic cancer and the implications of it.
They also discussed the telltale signs and how to be proactive.
Some of the symptoms are loss of weight, anorexia, diabetes and the biggest giveaway is jaundice.
One of the best things that you can do if you think or know that you have pancreatic cancer is to talk with your provider about your options and then take steps to fight the disease.
“No one talks about it, they barely tell their family members because they know what is going to happen. My recommendation is say no, I have pancreas cancer, I am going to beat this, there are options and get a second opinion. You have to talk about it, you can’t hide because you are going to get the outcome you are trying to prevent," said Mark Truty, hepatobiliary pancreatic surgical oncologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Pancreatic cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States and there is no screening method for this disease.
It is important to watch for the signs and talk with your provider if you see or feel anything abnormal.
As the saying goes talk early, talk often.
