Prep Athlete: Waseca’s Ella Dufault

”She just keeps getting better. I think there’s still more in the tank. If you look at the races she ran during the season, she ran most of them by herself chasing a cart," Waseca Cross County Coach Grant Popp said. “Even at the showcase, she had a runner with her, but she led wire to wire. I think there’s a little bit more there if you have people up front that you’re trying to catch. I think it bodes well for her future, and I think she’ll keep improving.”