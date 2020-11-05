Prep Athlete: Waseca’s Ella Dufault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca High School sophomore Ella Dufault is no stranger to state competitions, as she appeared in a fourth consecutive State Tournament this season.
“I’m glad we got to race and have a season," Dufault said. “I’m so thankful for my coaches and team that supported me throughout the season.”
Despite all the questions surrounding fall sports this fall with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Waseca Public Schools hitting the pause button and transitioning to a fully distanced learning method this fall, Dufault managed to finish strong in the TCRC Cross Country Showcase, recording a time of 18 minutes and 17 seconds and a fifth-place finish.
”She just keeps getting better. I think there’s still more in the tank. If you look at the races she ran during the season, she ran most of them by herself chasing a cart," Waseca Cross County Coach Grant Popp said. “Even at the showcase, she had a runner with her, but she led wire to wire. I think there’s a little bit more there if you have people up front that you’re trying to catch. I think it bodes well for her future, and I think she’ll keep improving.”
What separates Dufault from other runners across Minnesota is her ability to get better throughout a race.
“The strongest part of my race is probably after the second mile, going into the last mile," Dufault said.
”One of the big things is [that] she’s able to run at a fast pace right off the bat," continued Popp. “She can continue to push herself through and maintain longer than a lot of other runners can do that. While you might see people she’ll run with for the first mile or so, then she’ll breakaway toward the end. Just that strength to keep going and push herself through the hard parts.”
At the source of that success is a strong work ethic to continue improving.
“She’s not afraid to work hard. On a daily basis, she’ll go out, push herself. She’ll make an effort on those days to run with the guys for as long as she can to get that extra pace, build the speed and toughness of her racing ability,” Popp added.
Dufault’s success and work ethic are why the sophomore is the KEYC Prep Athlete of the Week.
