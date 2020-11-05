Prepping for weekend’s deer season opener

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As half a million hunters in the state prepare for deer hunting this firearms opening weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters to plan ahead.
A successful hunt requires planning. That starts with buying a license and knowing the regulations.
“Some of the other things to know is where you are planning to hunt. Particularly if you are hunting in one of the chronic wasting or CWD zones. You want to plan for how and where you will submit a sample," said Minnesota DNR Commissioner, Sarah Strommen.
The DNR encourages hunters to help prevent the spread of Chronic Waste Disease, (CWD) a fatal neurological condition found in deer across the state, by providing the head of any harvested adult deer at a sampling station.
This year due to COVID-19, sampling stations are self service.
In addition, with the pandemic in mind, the DNR suggests hunters to limit group hunts.
As well as plan where to get deer processed and of course practice firearm safety.
“Always treat your firearm as if it’s loaded, always control your muzzle, make sure it is pointed at a safe direction at all times. And when out in the field know your target and beyond your target," explained Strommen.
With the opener just days away, retail businesses see a boom, as they help hunters gear up.
“We’ve seen a lot of people planning, buying licenses, buying hunting gear. We’ve seen an influx in the last couple of days, the whether turned warm so a lot of people were gearing up for cold weather buying heavy gear, now they need some sweatshirts or something lighter to be ready for Saturday,” said Fleet Farm General Manager, Bernie Wehseler.
At Fleet Farm, Friday, November 6th marks their annual “Orange Friday" event. Opening its' doors early at 6 a.m. offering various hunting deals. The first 500 customers of the day will receive a free ‘Orange Friday’ hat.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.