Sibley County residents invited to attend EAB presentations

(KEYC) — Residents of Sibley and Carver Counties have been invited to attend one of two virtual meetings regarding the recent discovery of emerald ash borer in the two counties.
Both meetings are scheduled for Nov. 17, with the first taking place between 10 and 11 a.m. and the second between 7 and 8 p.m.
Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to preregister by visiting the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s EAB webpage.
The meetings will give residents an opportunity to learn more about EAB, local options to deal with the insect and hear how residents and tree care professionals can limit the spread of the bug.
Residents of the two counties will also be granted the opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Sibley and Carver Counties to the state’s formal quarantine list. The MDA is taking comments on the formal quarantines now through Nov. 20, with the recommendation of adopting the quarantines on Nov. 30.
Comments can be made during one of the two virtual informational meetings on Nov. 17 or by contacting Kimberly Thielen Cremers at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
The presence of EAB was confirmed in ash trees on the Carver-Sibley County line north of the city of Belle Plaine on Oct. 5. The two counties were placed under emergency quarantines following the confirmation by the MDA.
Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Minnesota has approximately 1 billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation, making EAB infestations in the state particularly dangerous for the longevity of Minnesota’s ash trees and undeveloped natural areas.
Sibley and Carver Counties became the 24th and 25th counties to have confirmed the presence of EAB.
