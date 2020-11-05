Turning Two: Episode 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Rob Clark and Mary Rominger debut a new series called Turning Two, where the duo talks about sports ranging from the high school to professional levels.
Introduction: 00:00-00:37
High School football: Breaking down the undefeated Mankato West and Blue Earth Area football programs; honorable mention Waseca | 00:37-11:48
The WCHA releases a schedule for the 2020-21 season, a look at Maverick Hockey’s schedule, the overall impact of an untraditional offseason, loss of eight seniors to the pros, and more | 11:48-22:36
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls' volleyball team has swept every opponent they’ve faced this season, why the program is so strong | 22:36-26:18
The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a big win against the Packers last Sunday, can they make the playoffs with a potential expansion | 26:18-32:40
Top Plays | 32:40-end
