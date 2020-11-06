Local bees head south for the winter

Moody says his crew will travel down throughout the winter to check on the bees. In February, the bees are then shipped out to California to help pollinate almonds for one to two months. They then head back to Texas to get ready for their trip north again to Minnesota. You can get some honey of your own made by Moody Bees Honey..just head to the indoor farmer’s market at Drummers Garden Center and Floral beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m.