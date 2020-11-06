Local bees head south for the winter

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The cooler weather season doesn’t necessarily mean time off for local beekeepers.
For Moody Bees Honey in Madelia, the honey harvest starts in early August and lasts about two weeks. From there it’s time to get their nearly 300 bees ready for the winter season, which includes giving them probiotics for better gut health and treating them for a specific mite that is known to affect the bee population. In the past, Moody Bees has wintered their bees in Minnesota, but after losing 70 to 80 percent of their hives they decided to take them south for the winter.
“We decided to go down Texas for the winter which has been awesome, we’re seeing a 15 to 20 percent loss instead of a 70 to 80 percent loss,” says Jason Moody, owner of Moody Bees Honey.
Moody says his crew will travel down throughout the winter to check on the bees. In February, the bees are then shipped out to California to help pollinate almonds for one to two months. They then head back to Texas to get ready for their trip north again to Minnesota. You can get some honey of your own made by Moody Bees Honey..just head to the indoor farmer’s market at Drummers Garden Center and Floral beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.