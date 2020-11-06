Longtime Minnesota congressman dies at the age of 74

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Longtime Minnesota Congressman Jim Ramstad has died at the age of 74.
His family says he died last night after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease with a form of dementia. Ramstad represented Minneapolis suburbs for nine terms in the U.S. House before retiring in 2009. He also served for 10 years in the Minnesota Senate. He was the chief sponsor of legislation that opened the door to treatment for millions of Americans suffering from mental illness or chemical addiction.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.