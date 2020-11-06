Man who shot Waseca officer Arik Matson sentenced

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The man who entered a guilty plea to shooting Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson has been sentenced.
38-year-old Tyler Janovsky pled guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder back in July. On Friday, a Waseca County judge sentenced Janovsky to 35 years in prison which was agreed to as part of the plea deal,
Officer Matson was shot by Janovsky while out on a service call on January 6 when officers were called to the 900 block of 3rd Ave. SE around 8 p.m. to investigate suspicious activity.
There they encountered 37-year-old Tyler Robert Janovsky, who had an active warrant for drug-related charges.
Gunfire was exchanged and Matson was shot in the head.
Members of the Waseca and surrounding community came together following the shooting to show support for Matson and his family, raising money and other donations.
Matson recently returned to the Waseca community after several months of treatment in a Nebraska facility.
Matson, his wife and other family members spoke during the sentencing, giving victim impact statements.
This story will be updated. Stay with KEYC News Now online, on social media and on KEYC News Now at 5 & 6 for more.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.