Mankato Curling Club offers special hobby

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Curling Club teaches novices, intermediate and experts all about curling.
Two teams compete against each other pushing granite stones towards a target.
There are also people who push the rock and sweepers to make it gain momentum.
The club even offers classes twice a month and run $25 per player.
The beginner league is only $30 dollars for three weeks.
“It’s about two and a half hours and we will teach you everything you need to know about the game. From there you can go on and do other curling activities, we offer leagues or you can just come out and do a class for a fun night out. We also offer the beginner leagues so if you are brand new or you just took a class then we have a three week league designed just for beginners and we have instructors out there helping you every step of the way," president of the Mankato Curling Club, Joe Gangi said.
The club also has a strong junior program and has even gone to the national level and one of their curlers has won a silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games along with having competitive curling teams as well.
