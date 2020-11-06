Minnesota potentially ‘dialing back’ as COVID-19 cases rise

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - With COVID cases surging statewide, many people are wondering if the governor will implement some restrictions to Minnesotans similar to the ones put in place when the pandemic began.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Minnesota has nearly doubled in the past two weeks at just over 3,000, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins. Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm is responding to whether dial backs should be considered and when saying the Governor will continue to look at ways we can minimize the potential for spread through official actions.
“This would be a total blow to the economy of our state to the industry and to be honest many of these businesses would simply not be able to come back,” says Liz Rammer, President and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota.
Hospitality Minnesota says bars, restaurants, and hotels can’t survive tighter restrictions. Even capacity cuts. But adds that state officials have assured her there are no plans to lock things down. Meanwhile, schools are warning parents of possible changes to come. The Mankato Area Public School District says if cases continue to climb, a switch in its learning model will be likely. The latest data from the school district shows 23 active positive cases.
