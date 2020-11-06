Minnesota’s daily COVID-19 total breaks record for fourth straight day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 5,454 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 170,307.
There have been 36 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include two Nicollet County residents, one in their 70′s and one in their 80′s. The statewide death toll is now at 2,555. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,800.
Higher daily case counts in our region include Blue Earth County with 56 new cases, Nicollet County with 24, and Le Sueur County with 22.
There are 139,190 people who are no longer isolated.
11,193 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,864 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 3,029,108.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 3,533 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 144,407.
There have been 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,817.
99,210 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,013,787 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
