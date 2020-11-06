MSU Women’s Hockey schedule announced

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just after the MSU men’s hockey team’s schedule for the upcoming season was released, now the Maverick women know what type of format 2020-2021 holds.
MSU will begin the first half of the season playing other NSIC schools that are part of the WCHA as the conference opted for a multi-section approach with Big 10 schools playing other Big 10 schools in the first half.
The one exception to this is Minnesota Duluth that’s labeled as the ‘Crossover team’ by the WCHA due to testing protocols that follow both NSIC and Big 10 guidelines. For the Mavericks, four two-game series will take place before January 1st.
MSU is set to begin the season at home against Minnesota Duluth from November 20th to the 21st before traveling to St. Cloud State and Bemidji State the next two weekends. The Mavericks return home against Bemidji State for December 17th and 18th games ahead of the holiday break.
The second-half schedule will be determined at a later date. MSU finished last season with a record of 11-20-6
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.