New Ulm Medical Center leaders ‘alarmed’ about increasing COVID cases in region

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The doctors that lead the New Ulm Medical Center say they are alarmed about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region and are urging everyone to be wise, diligent, and to adhere to the guidelines in place to help slow the spread of the virus.
Below is a statement from the NUMC leadership team:
"The New Ulm Medical Center is concerned about our region.
As the COVID situation in the region becomes more alarming, we feel it is important to convey a personal message from the medical center to our community.
The rising wave of COVID across the county is now here in our region. Although we are better prepared than back in March, and are using more technology and virtual care options, the situation has become more serious. More people in MN are hospitalized with COVID right now than at any other point. We hope we can prevent anyone from having severe complications from COVID, but we need everyone to do their part to slow the spread. We recognize that people feel fatigued with the situation, but we still have the power to fight the pandemic through our behavior—we ask everyone to be wise, diligent, and to adhere to the guidelines that have been put in place. You are not powerless to avoid or delay this monster.
We are grateful that so far in our region we’ve been able to avoid significant numbers of deaths and we have coped with the hospitalizations. Our staff have been resilient, and they have shown the grit to work through the challenges COVID has brought so far. We are grateful for an amazing team! But… NUMC is seeing increased activity in the Emergency Department and more patients are being hospitalized locally—the hospital is already more full than normal, and the brunt of the rising pandemic has probably not hit yet. On top of this, we remember that people need regular hospital care--pandemic or not--and we are doing our best to meet their needs by offering specialty and primary care in this large region. But as COVID cases increase, we have fewer resources and less capacity for patients who need other medical care. We are afraid that the systems locally could be overwhelmed, right at the time our access to overflow options elsewhere in the region are evaporating.
Some good news is that we can now run more COVID tests than ever, and the wait time for results has been greatly reduced; a week ago we were testing 30-50 patients a day. This has increased to about 120 per day in New Ulm.
Please keep up with the masks, social distancing, and… sometimes just staying home. Although COVID is heating up, please don’t hesitate to reach out if you are in need of health care. You can access our care at facilities in New Ulm, Winthrop, Springfield, and Lamberton, as well as virtual care options. Our physicians and employees want everyone to know that we are here for you.
On behalf of NUMC physician leadership,
Dr. Andrew Reeves, Medical Director
Dr. Bryana Andert, Primary Care Lead
Dr. Kellie Newman, Specialty Lead"
The statement comes on the same day Minnesota reports 5,454 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, setting a new record for the 4th day in a row.
