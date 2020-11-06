New Ulm Medical Center leaders ‘alarmed’ about increasing COVID cases in region

We are grateful that so far in our region we’ve been able to avoid significant numbers of deaths and we have coped with the hospitalizations. Our staff have been resilient, and they have shown the grit to work through the challenges COVID has brought so far. We are grateful for an amazing team! But… NUMC is seeing increased activity in the Emergency Department and more patients are being hospitalized locally—the hospital is already more full than normal, and the brunt of the rising pandemic has probably not hit yet. On top of this, we remember that people need regular hospital care--pandemic or not--and we are doing our best to meet their needs by offering specialty and primary care in this large region. But as COVID cases increase, we have fewer resources and less capacity for patients who need other medical care. We are afraid that the systems locally could be overwhelmed, right at the time our access to overflow options elsewhere in the region are evaporating.