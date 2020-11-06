Pick of the Litter: Lil’ Momma and Felix

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter animals are Lil' Momma and Felix.
Lil' Momma is a five year-old terrier mix who is described as a really sweet people dog who loves to cuddle and gives good kisses.
She is heartworm positive, but the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society does cover the costs of treatment.
BENCHS says her adopters would need to cover the costs of some dental work.
Felix is also up for adoption.
Felix is a year and a half old cattledog mix described as a sweetheart.
BENCHS says he is ideally looking for someone with a fenced yard.
He would love to have active owners and is friendly toward other dogs.
Lil' Momma and Felix are not a bonded pair and can be adopted separately.
If you or someone you know would be interested in adopting either Lil' Momma or Felix, contact BENCHS (Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society) at 507-625-6373.
