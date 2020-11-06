Prep Athlete: Mankato West’s Wyatt Block and Owen Johnson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato West Scarlets football team is in the midst of another strong season, thanks, in part, to the play of two playmakers in the backfield.
“They both make plays that make you drop your jaw a little bit,” Mankato West Head Coach JJ Helget said.
The Scarlets offense is once again firing on all cylinders this year, with a balanced offensive attack that features two of the top running backs in the area.
“Two All-State type backs, and you get to throw the other one in when the defense is tired because Wyatt just drove down the field five straight plays for 50 to 60 yards. Then, there’s this fresh back coming at you. It’s a great luxury to have,” Helget added.
Owen Johnson and Wyatt Block cause havoc on the football field. Block is a downhill, explosive runner between the tackles that punishes defenses.
“He just plays the game like a wrestler," running backs coach Nate Gunn said. "He’s a wrestler too. I knew it before I asked him. Wrestlers have that different mindset that he has. He gets those tough yards. That’s something you can’t teach. You have it or you don’t. He’s one guy who has it and will make everyone feel it.”
While Block makes running over players look easy, Johnson is also a powerful runner with speed to be a homerun hitter on any touch.
“He has it all. He has great speed, he’s a physical guy too. He’ll get to the edge. He’ll be a great ball player," Gunn added.
”He brings a ton of energy to the team, is super vocal on the team. It’s awesome," Block stated.
The backfield timeshare works well for the Scarlets, finding an efficient way to feed both rushers.
“Sometimes one steals a touchdown from the other, but it goes back and forth. The great part is they have a great relationship. They’ve accepted their roles. They rotate every other drive. Each one could argue they should get every single carry," Helget explained.
”Wyatt’s my brother, I love him. We always compete during the offseason, but I never find that we get too competitive. We feed off of each other. It’s awesome that I have Wyatt to rotate with," Johnson said.
Both will showcase their talents at the next level, with Johnson already committed to what will be a Division I football program next year at the University of St. Thomas (MN), while Block is entertaining a handful of Division II offers at this point.
“They both have very bright futures within the game of football," Gunn concluded.
The duo’s ability to change the complexion of a game is why Wyatt Block and Owen Johnson are this week’s KEYC Prep Athletes of the Week.
