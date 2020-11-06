Re-elected Rosen and Frentz look ahead to next regular session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - In a few months, the regular session kicks off at the Minnesota State Legislature, and several local senators and representatives won reelection this week.
The regular session will come amid a pandemic and a projected state budget deficit in the billions.
Sen. Julie Rosen (R - Vernon Center) and Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato), who both won reelection this year, said the deficit is one of their main focuses.
“So we’ll be working with the governor and the House to figure out how to balance our books," said Rosen.
Minnesota has approximately $2 billion in their reserve account, or rainy day fund, which they can use.
“There’s no question that it’s raining and that we’re going to have to dip into that. How we do that and for what period of time in the budget are issues that we will have to battle out when we get there," Frentz said.
This election, Democrats are projected to keep their majority in the House and Republicans are projected to keep their majority in the Senate.
Rosen and Frentz said they are ready to work across the aisle.
“I actually think it works very well. We have more in common that people understand or realize. And we do get things done," Rosen said.
Frentz said working together will be important in solving the deficit.
“It’ll never be more important for there to be bipartisan work for both parties to do to try to get an agreement. If we do that, I’m confident we can get a budget that best fits what the state needs," he said.
Lawmakers reconvene for the regular session in January.
Lawmakers could also be back sooner for a sixth special session next week if Gov. Tim Walz decides to extend his emergency powers.
Newly elected lawmakers wouldn’t be part of this session.
