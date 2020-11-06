U.S. takes action against Thailand blocking U.S. Pork

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Recently, the United States suspended more than $800 million dollars in trade preferences originally granted to Thailand. That’s because of a lack of progress in the country providing fair market access for U.S. pork products.
In the spring of 2018, the National Pork Producers Council petitioned for action regarding the high tariffs and trade barriers that prevented U.S. prok products from entering Thailand...
Robert Lighthizer of the U.S. Trade Representative Office says the country failed to meet the criteria of the General System of Preferences.
“It started back in the 1970s as a way to stimulate economic growth in countries that were struggling economically and that’s where Thailand was at the time and since then, their economy has been one of the bigger success stories in all of southeast Asia,” said David Preisler, CEO of the Minnesota Pork Board.
The concern is that the advantages of the trade preference the U.S has offered Thailand has not been returned in favor, with officials saying they haven’t opened their market to U.S products, including pork.
“That’s why things got to where they got to in dealing with Thailand is that, we would have preferred to just work this out without having to get to this point, unfortunately that didn’t happen,” said Preisler.
Hopes are this will eventually open the doors for a future market.
“In other situations what ends up happening is those businesses in Thailand that end up being effected now because they lost those preferences will have discussions with their own government in Thailand to hopefully discuss with them that they need to make some changes in how they look at pork and being able to allow U.S. pork in,” added Preisler.
Preisler says Thailand is a large potential market for the industry.
