Victim identified in shooting in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a recent shooting in Winthrop.
Officials say 23-year-old Jessica Holtz, of Winthrop, suffered multiple gunshot wounds during last Sunday’s incident. Officers were responding to a report of an assault with a firearm. Holtz was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center. Details on her current condition have not been released. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the ongoing investigation.
