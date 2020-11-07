Chankaska Creek holds Toast to Women

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - Toast to Women is a semi-annual event that happens in May and November over the Fishing and Deer openers.
This event started in 2013 as a way to give people who do not like those activities something fun and exciting to do.
The event embodies women empowerment and most of the attendees and vendors are women.
While they are happy to have this event amid the pandemic, they have had to adapt this event to abide by health and safety guidelines.
“Well, because of COVID, we did switch it out and do it a little bit different than we have in the past. We have VIP session and you have to have a ticket and the VIP session in order to come in and you have an hour and a half to shop. There are two hours between the next sessions, you get an hour and a half to shop and there are a little amount of people that can come in. Then, after that we kind of clean up everything and get everything ready for the next session to come in. We do ask everyone to leave from there, so you only have that time frame to be in there and shopping," Chankaska Ranch & Winery events manager, Cynthia Strauser said.
This is a two-day event starting on Saturday and going through Sunday.
The tickets are $20 per person and includes a free glass of wine.
There are still tickets available for Sunday, click on the hyperlink to get them before they’re gone.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.