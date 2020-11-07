Walk in their Shoes events receives traction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members came together for a special cause Saturday, and all they had to do was walk.
First Presbyterian church of Mankato, Centenary United Methodist church Mankato, Salvation Army Day Shelter and the Blue Earth County Library kick started the first ever Walk in their Shoes initiative.
“I think it is really easy to not think about some of that really tangible stuff like people have to get from place a, to place b, to place c and how are they getting meals and what services are available," Connections Shelter co-director ,Reverend Erica Koser said.
The focus of this two-mile walk was for people in the area to get an understanding of what homeless people have to deal with on a daily basis and literally walk in their shoes for a day.
Connections Ministry is one of the main reasons this event was brought to fruition as they are the place where people down on their luck come to seek shelter.
“Our guests have to walk these two miles little loop every single day in order to survive here on the streets to get the resources that they need. To get the hand-up and the hand-out so we can get people to safe housing, drug treatment programs and the work that they are looking for or whatever," Connections Shelter board member, Lindsay Conrad said.
The two-mile loop is made to signify the loop that homeless people take in order to survive the day.
They start at the Connections Shelter to get a goody bag which has instructions and information on how a person with little resources strategies' the necessities that they receive.
The next stop on the walk is two blocks down at Centenary where there is a breakfast available for anyone in the community and then they answered questions about homelessness and did a virtual tour of the shelter.
Then it is on to the next place.
“They will walk to the Salvation Army; they have a new program now where they are going to be allowing guests to shelter there during the day. They have in the past and are continuing to serve lunches, their lunches similar to our breakfast at the moment are to go because of COVID restrictions," Connections Shelter board chair, Michelle Laven said.
Then the participants make their way to the library where a lot of homeless people use the resources, they have the final stop is back at the Connections Shelter.
This walk is targeted more at the information side of homelessness so then people are aware and can eventually help.
“This is a fundraiser, but this is also an advocacy event because we want people to be educated and understand. The more you understand about people experiencing homelessness and what they are going through, the better able you are to help. You understand where your dollars, volunteer or in-kind donations go," Koser said.
The event showed the Mankato people to not take anything for granted and that two miles on foot can be a lot harder than expected.
