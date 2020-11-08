Drummers 22nd annual Caring Rose Week starts up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It starts on Nov. 9th and goes until the 14th, you can donate two nonperishable food items for the ECHO Food Shelf and they will give you a dozen roses for only 10 dollars.
Their slogan for the caring rose week is 2+10=12.
This event was started as a way to help the community and still get something in return.
People can come into the store for the flowers, but there is also a carry-out option as well.
This event not only helps out the food shelf, but it helps brings smiles to other people’s faces.
“We are happy to help out the Echo Food Shelf especially this year. I think it is very important and they are happy to bring in the food and be able to get a good deal on the roses. A lot of people, they are at a good price so you don’t feel bad about buying them for yourself. There are a lot of people that are buying them for friends and family, just had someone come in who is giving them to her sister since she has been helping her out a lot. You hear a lot of nice stories," Drummers Garden Center & Floral floral manager, Kari Kantack said.
Drummers Garden Center and Floral is having this event all week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
They did start a little bit earlier than normal for the people who know about the event and have already sold 30 dozen roses!
For more information about the event click on the hyperlink for Caring Rose Week.
