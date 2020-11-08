MSU latest production adapts to the pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Tempest is a William Shakespeare play that is centered around magic, betrayal, revenge and family.
Although the production is a classic play, Minnesota State University, Mankato’s department of theatre and dance wanted to add their own little twist to it.
“We decided to do steam punk futuristic. Mechanical, magical, science is magic and magic is science kind of approach to it," portrays Prospero in the Tempest, Michael Poleleyev said.
Due to health and safety guidelines, the actors cannot touch each other, have to be six-feet apart and have to wear a mask at all times.
That has made the acting experience a new challenge, but they are trying to make the best with what they have.
“The girl playing Miranda, her name is Malia. There is a love story that happens there and they can’t touch at all so it definitely gets tricky, but have just been justifying it as you know we are creating this world. We get to make the rules, so if touching isn’t normal in this world then let’s make that the new norm," Poleleyev said.
The cast has figured out a way to incorporate masks into their costume and characters.
“Being that this is kind of how he is imprisoned, enslaved by Prospero. All of the magic and power that Prospero has has over Ariel is coming from here. That was kind of the concept behind it," Prior said.
Even though the masks hide their facial expressions, the actors have found a way to learn from the experience and grow as actors.
“It forced us to become more creative and as a result people, I think you’re getting more things into your acting toolbox than you would have before," Poleleyev said.
Although the pandemic has made the performing arts experience different, the actors still feel the same magic run through themselves as they always have.
“It’s been a long time since we have been able to do theatre and I know when I saw my first show in-person since you know the lock-down. It definitely felt as close to magic as we could get," Prior said.
If you’re interested in buying tickets to The Tempest, then click on the hyperlink.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.