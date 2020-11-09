A birthday celebration for two, a family tradition of multiple generations

“My mom passed away in 2017 before either one of them were born and I think that was her way of maybe being there with this, because you don’t want to have your kids without your mom and I wish she could get to see them right now, so part of it is by having Dr. Taylor there, a doctor that she trusted, she knew, she had for all four of us, her kids," said Hanley, "so knowing that she trusted him, I could trust him and to make it go as well and smooth as it did, I think there was something in play there.”