A birthday celebration for two, a family tradition of multiple generations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Former KEYC employee, Ashley Hanley, is celebrating her sons' shared birthday Nov. 9 as the two brothers were born on the same day years apart and delivered by the same doctor, but sharing a birthday and a doctor with a sibling is nothing new to her.
“It was a year ago today and I remember I actually tweeted out, okay baby, if you’re going to come today you better come fast, you know, kind of like joking, and I kid you not, right after that my water broke,” said Ashley Hanley, mother of two and current KTOE News Director.
Ashley Hanley’s now one-year-old son Danny and three-year-old son John were both born on November 9th... and delivered by the same doctor.
“I remember turning to Dr. Taylor, and saying, is this baby really coming today and he goes ‘Yup!’ I’m just like, oh my goodness, no way, without it being planned, or trying to have it happen that way, it just literally was a miracle,” said Hanley.
This is nothing new to Hanley as her and her sister were also born on the same day 11 years apart and both by the same doctor that delivered Hanley’s two sons.
“It’s rare, and to all be delivered by the same person would be even rarer yet, I don’t think there’s many OB’s that can claim this feather in their cap,” said Dr. Mark Taylor, OB/GYN at Mankato Clinic.
This rarity helps Hanley share a special bond with her late mother.
“My mom passed away in 2017 before either one of them were born and I think that was her way of maybe being there with this, because you don’t want to have your kids without your mom and I wish she could get to see them right now, so part of it is by having Dr. Taylor there, a doctor that she trusted, she knew, she had for all four of us, her kids," said Hanley, "so knowing that she trusted him, I could trust him and to make it go as well and smooth as it did, I think there was something in play there.”
“It’s why I absolutely still love what I do, it’s the relationship with the patients and get to now have several second generation babies and it’s just fun, and to have babies I deliver come and see me years later to deliver their babies, it’s just wonderful,” said Dr. Taylor.
Hanley says she thought it was the best thing to get to share a birthday with a sibling, as not everyone is lucky enough to get a friend for life on their birthday
