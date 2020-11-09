Crews making progress on Rec Center expansion

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews continue to make progress in New Ulm on a massive expansion to the city’s Recreation Center.
Construction started in late July and is now about 20 percent complete. The 11 and a half million dollar project includes a new gymnastics center, indoor playground, and wellness center. There will also be a new aquatic facility, featuring everything from a climbing wall to flume slides and zero-depth pool entry, as well as a new attraction to Minnesota.
"There will be a ninja cross course in the pool. It’s the first of its kind in Minnesota. There is also ninja cross in Utah and one in Texas so we are one of few in the whole United States.
The Rec Center is currently open at a limited capacity during construction. The expansion is expected to be complete on August 1, 2021.
