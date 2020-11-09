The Docket: state lawmakers could head back for sixth special session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State lawmakers could be heading back to the Capitol for special session number six.
Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 peacetime emergency is set to tentatively expire this week.
The peacetime emergency, and with it Walz’s emergency powers, is set to expire on Nov. 12th.
His powers give him the ability to pass executive orders related to the pandemic.
If he chooses to extend the peacetime emergency, lawmakers would be called back for their sixth special session of the year.
So far during this year’s special sessions, lawmakers have passed police reform legislation, a bonding bill and other COVID-19 legislation.
It is unclear what legislation would be tackled this time around, though the Republican-controlled Senate would likely vote to end the peacetime emergency, with Republicans arguing that the governor should work with lawmakers.
In previous special sessions, the Senate has passed that vote, though it has failed in the DFL-controlled House.
Lawmakers are also just a couple months away from the regular session, which starts in January.
Any new lawmakers recently elected would not be a part of the special session as their terms start then.
Also come January, Democrats will still hold control of the House and Republicans will still hold control of the Senate.
