“Let it Glow" window display contest encourages Mankato businesses to spread holiday cheer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s City Center Partnership encourages businesses to decorate their windows with holiday displays for their first annual Let it Glow Window Display Contest.
The competition includes a People’s Choice for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place with cash prizes that range from $250 dollars to $1,000. Online voting starts on November 20th through midnight, January 3rd.
“Especially with the Kiwanis Holiday night lights not being able to happen this year, this is just another way to bring holiday cheer to people and to bring extra traffic to our businesses," said Visit Mankato President, Anna Thill.
In addition The City Center Partnership offers $100 dollar mini grants to help offset the cost of buying new decorations. Businesses interested in participating can register online until Friday, November 13.
