MDH: 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 3,930 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 3,930 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 184,788.
Locally, cases continue to be high, with Blue Earth County reporting 46 new cases, Le Sueur County with 17, and Brown County with 14.
There have been 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 2,675. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,850.
There are 149,766 people who are no longer isolated.
11,671 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,948 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 3,147,270.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 2,952 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 157,871.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,847.
101,112 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,043,288 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
