Minnesota man spots alligator during deer hunting opener

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The deer hunting opener took a wild turn for one Minnesota man Saturday when he spotted a wide-jawed reptile lurking in the weeds.
Cory Klocek has seen a lot of animals, but nothing prepared him for Saturday when he went hunting behind a friend’s property in east bethel. Klocek spotted and took a shot at a ten-point buck. When he saw it fall, he made his way towards it. But then spotted something else, a 3-foot-long alligator that started to move. Klocek quickly called the DNR.
“I asked what should I do? Should I shoot this thing? Should I let it swim around? I was told go around and take it out shoot it.,” says Klocek.
Klocek got a smaller caliber gun and shot the alligator.
It’s now at his home, where he plans to have both the deer and the 'gator hung up in his collection.
