North Mankato requests public feedback on future land use

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The City of North Mankato requests public feedback on their Northwest Growth Area Study draft.
The purpose of the study is to achieve a shared vision within the community on future land use in the City’s major growth area. The draft lays out a mix of new industrial, commercial and residential development scenarios the area can support.
North Mankato residents can provide feedback online or attend an upcoming presentations via ZOOM.
1. Review the draft plan at the link below and click on the link to the right to provide your feedback.
City staff will incorporate feedback received with other feedback.
OR
2. Attend a brief presentation on the project via Zoom (registration required).
City staff will present the plan live in a virtual “Zoom” meeting.
- Thursday, November 12th:1:00pm: Join Zoom Meeting – (Meeting ID: 942 9053 0600; Passcode: 136227)
- Thursday, November 12th: 5:30pm: Join Zoom Meeting– (Meeting ID: 916 2465 2889; Passcode: 882876)
- Tuesday, November 17th:12:00pm: Join Zoom Meeting – (Meeting ID: 946 7668 3750; Passcode: 933225)
- Tuesday, November 17th: 6:00pm : Join Zoom Meeting– (Meeting ID: 940 6612 7542; Passcode: 832526)
