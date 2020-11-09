Police search for man involved in hit and run

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato police are searching for a man involved in a hit and run accident.
The incident happened in downtown Mankato at around 4:30 Friday afternoon.
Police say a driver crashed into 89-year-old Dorothy Anderson’s vehicle then fled the scene. Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle a short time later in the Cherry Street Parking ramp, but the suspect had fled. Authorities believe they have identified the suspect but have chosen to not disclose his identity to the public yet, as they continue to actively search for him.
