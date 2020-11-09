Waseca Co. Prosecutor to push for stricter sentencing guidelines following Matson shooting

“We’re looking for more stringent sentencing for officers who are gravely injured in the line of duty. It doesn’t seem right that an officer almost dies, has to learn how to walk, talk, everything again. and the person who does that only gets 20 years. It also doesn’t seem right that if multiple officers are part of the same call a second officer would only get 15 years for that incident whether they were injuried or not, 15 years is the maximum we could get and I don’t think that it’s right because it sends a message that the second’s officer’s life is not as important as the first officer’s," said Cornelius.