Waseca Co. Prosecutor to push for stricter sentencing guidelines following Matson shooting

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - “We were happy that we are able to come to a resolution that was such a way that the victims felt that their voices were heard, that there was justice, however, we were a little frustrated by the current laws.”
The prosecutor in the case for Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson reacting to Friday’s sentencing hearing for Tyler Janovsky, the man who shot and gravely injured Matson in January.
While Janovsky did receive the maximum sentence of 35 years for attempted first-degree murder involving a police officer, Waseca County Prosecutor Rachel Cornelius says it’s not enough.
“We’re looking for more stringent sentencing for officers who are gravely injured in the line of duty. It doesn’t seem right that an officer almost dies, has to learn how to walk, talk, everything again. and the person who does that only gets 20 years. It also doesn’t seem right that if multiple officers are part of the same call a second officer would only get 15 years for that incident whether they were injuried or not, 15 years is the maximum we could get and I don’t think that it’s right because it sends a message that the second’s officer’s life is not as important as the first officer’s," said Cornelius.
Cornelius says their first steps include partnering with agencies, those in law enforcement and others, who are also interested in changing this law. They will then approach legislators in hopes of eventually introducing a bill to call for stricter sentencing guidelines. It would be called ‘The Matson Strong’ Bill.
