Admiral’s Bell rings 45 years after sinking of Edmund Fitzgerald

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (KEYC) — On Wednesday, the Admiral’s Bell rang to honor those lost in the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald on Nov. 10, 1975.
The annual Mariners Memorial Service went virtual this year as students of the Great Lakes Maritime Academy continued the tradition of paying tribute to the 29 lives lost at sea.
It was 45 years ago to the day that a storm sank the Edmund Fitzgerald in Lake Superior, killing all 29 sailors on board.
The Admiral’s Bell rang after each of the 29 names of those who died in the shipwreck were read. The last ring of the bell honored all lives lost at sea.
