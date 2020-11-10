Bar owners react to new COVID-19 restrictions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced new COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday as cases continue to climb.
Starting Friday, all bars and restaurants must end dine-in service between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Indoor capacity at bars and restaurants will be capped at 150 people and cannot exceed 50% of total capacity.
Also beginning on Friday, there will be a 10-person limit to indoor and outdoor gatherings.
All social gatherings will be limited to members of a maximum of three households.
Additionally, the capacity limit for receptions such as weddings, funerals and other events will be implemented in a phased approach.
Local bar owners like Tom Frederick are now reacting to the restrictions.
Pub 500 owner Tom Frederick said the restaurant is already following a lot of the restrictions put in place.
“We’ve been closing at 10 already. Our capacity is less than 50% to make sure we get the six-foot social distancing we want," he said.
The main impact will come to the bar staff.
Under the new restrictions, counter service will be closed in all places except those that only provide it.
In counter-service only businesses, customers can wait for their orders with masks and then return to their table.
“We’re going to lose our bar seating, which will make life a little more difficult for our bartenders. That is a different piece than the server at the table. They’re going to lose their business. They’re going to lose their tips. We’re going to find a way to work with them and have them wait tables and things like that," explained Frederick.
Frederick said he is also worried about the winter, which will impact outdoor dining.
“I think the biggest issue we have to face right now is the weather that you see outside. Yeah, it’s going to be, we lost our patios, so, therefore, it’s going to be a difficult winter," he said.
Walz announced the new restrictions during a news conference Wednesday, citing Minnesota’s recent surge in coronavirus cases.
He said he’s focused on bars and restaurants because that’s where young people tend to gather.
“I think that putting out that guidance, putting out that clarity around it is based on the data, based on the science," said Walz.
Frederick said Pub 500 is doing their best to adapt while staying safe.
“We’ve always thought that we’ve appreciated our customers through the years, but when you go through something like this, you really, really appreciate the outreach and the things people do," he said.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.