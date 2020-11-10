Blue Earth County works to mitigate spread of COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Public Health Supervisor offers some advice as we enter a critical time in Minnesota, approaching the holiday season, while many hospitals across the state are pushing capacity with COVID-19 patients.
“Our personal choices can impact other people. If I am ill and I go out and expose other people it can have a serious consequence for their health depending on their situation and certainly on our schools and nursing homes,” Kelley Haeder, Blue Earth County Public Health Supervisor.
Blue Earth County is one of many across the state to see a recent surge in coronavirus cases.
The County is reporting 40 additional cases today, putting the total now at more than 2600. Adults in their 20′s make up 43 percent of Blue Earth County’s total cases. The latest county data shows 11 people currently hospitalized, with 2 in the ICU. Blue Earth County Public Health says it has stepped up its efforts to mitigate the spread, including working with the department of health, community partners, and the south-central region’s contact tracing and investigation team, which has become a crucial piece in reducing exposure.
“We’ve had conversations with daycares, businesses, congregate care providers, schools, helping them sort through the intricacies of contact tracing and investigation,” says Haeder.
Testing opportunities have also increased in the region. A free saliva testing site recently opened at the former Gander Mountain building in Mankato. Minnesota State University Mankato is also stepping up its efforts. Free saliva testing will be offered to students and staff on campus this Thursday and next Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.