Blue Earth County works to mitigate spread of COVID-19

The County is reporting 40 additional cases today, putting the total now at more than 2600. Adults in their 20′s make up 43 percent of Blue Earth County’s total cases. The latest county data shows 11 people currently hospitalized, with 2 in the ICU. Blue Earth County Public Health says it has stepped up its efforts to mitigate the spread, including working with the department of health, community partners, and the south-central region’s contact tracing and investigation team, which has become a crucial piece in reducing exposure.