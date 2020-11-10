Cost-sharing funds now available for hog, turkey farmers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that hog farmers whose hog operations were forced to depopulate hogs and turkey producers who marketed fewer liveweight pounds due to supply chain backups during the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for cost-share to recoup some of their losses.
The MDA’s Hog Depopulation Cost-Share Program provides financial assistance to owners of hogs, including integrators and independent growers, that depopulated hogs being raised in Minnesota between March 2 and Sept. 30.
The MDA’s Turkey Market Loss Cost-Share Program provides financial assistance to Minnesota turkey producers, including processors, contract growers and independent growers, who marketed fewer liveweight pounds between March and September due to the COVID-19 pandemic when compared to the same period in 2018.
All applications must be submitted to the MDA by 4 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s website for more information, including the required documents you will need to submit to be considered for the cost-sharing funds.
