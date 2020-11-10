Former MSU running back finds new home on Scarlets sideline

“The best part about bringing in Nate Gunn is we brought in a well respected running back. They knew what he was doing, and instantly we had the guys attention. When we told them we were bringing in Nate Gunn, they were excited. They knew they were getting a guy that when he talks, you have to listen. When he tells you ‘there is the hole, you need to hit it,’ you can’t argue with him. He did it at a high level. He’s the all-time leading rusher at MSU [and an] All-American. That guy put up crazy numbers at MSU and most of these guys watched him play. We’re excited to get him on staff and get his knowledge. He’s helped those two running backs progress greater than they have in the past two years. It’s exciting to get a guy like him,” Mankato West Head Coach JJ Helget explained.