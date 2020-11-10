Former MSU running back finds new home on Scarlets sideline

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Minnesota State Mavericks running back Nate Gunn (2017-19) set a number of program records in a Maverick uniform, racking up over 4,900 rushing yards in the span of three years.
Now, the former All-American is a teacher of the game as an assistant coach at Mankato West High School.
“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, and when I was done playing, I wanted to stay around the game. I couldn’t ask for a better group to do it with,” said Nate Gunn, Mankato West running backs coach.
Gunn made plenty of spectacular plays on the gridiron during his career with the Mavericks and now gets a different look at the action, mentoring the Scarlets' backfield as a running backs coach.
“It definitely brings me back and gets a little adrenaline rush for me, but it’s good. I’ve had my fun playing the game, had my time, now I get to have my body, take a little rest, no more beating and have other guys play through what I’m seeing, see what they’re seeing and help them out with that,” the Minooka, Illinois, native explained.
Gunn’s knowledge of the game is beneficial for an unbeaten Mankato West Scarlets squad, helping take the game of two talented senior backs in Owen Johnson and Wyatt Block to another level in 2020.
“The best part about bringing in Nate Gunn is we brought in a well respected running back. They knew what he was doing, and instantly we had the guys attention. When we told them we were bringing in Nate Gunn, they were excited. They knew they were getting a guy that when he talks, you have to listen. When he tells you ‘there is the hole, you need to hit it,’ you can’t argue with him. He did it at a high level. He’s the all-time leading rusher at MSU [and an] All-American. That guy put up crazy numbers at MSU and most of these guys watched him play. We’re excited to get him on staff and get his knowledge. He’s helped those two running backs progress greater than they have in the past two years. It’s exciting to get a guy like him,” Mankato West Head Coach JJ Helget explained.
Both Mankato West running backs plan to play football at the next level, and Gunn only sees more success for the two.
“These are guys where I’ll go up, if they miss a hole, make a wrong read, I don’t have to get on them. They go, ‘hey coach, I saw it.’ When you have guys that know their mistakes without calling it out, that’s the whole package. I can’t wait to see what they end up doing after this season is over and they go to college, but I know they have bright futures within the game of football,” said Gunn.
Gunn finished his career at Minnesota State in a spectacular fashion, rushing for 1,667 yards in 2019 and setting a new single-season record of 31 touchdowns.
In addition, Gunn also rushed for more than 100 yards in eight games during the 2019 season, including a staggering 242 yards against Southwest Minnesota State on Sept. 7 and 254 yards against Sioux Falls on Nov. 9.
Gunn’s record-breaking season didn’t stop there, as he also rushed for a single-game record of six touchdown carries against Sioux Falls and set a single-season record with 186 points scored.
His performances in 2019 led to him being named NSIC Offensive Player of the Year, in addition to being named to the AFCA, D2CCA, AP and Don Hansen All-American First Teams. Gunn also won the Bobby Bell College Impact Player of the Year Award.
