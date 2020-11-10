Grant money available supporting equity and inclusion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System is giving local nonprofits an opportunity to receive grant funding through its EverybodyIN Fund for Change racial equality campaign.
The campaign was created as a way to support organizations advancing equity and inclusion in communities. More than $80,000 of the fund was raised by Mayo Clinic employees. Mayo Clinic matched the funds to increase the amount to $200,000 dollars.
A total of $20,000 is available for southwestern Minnesota.
“That includes Mankato, Fairmont, New Prague, St. James and Waseca and where we have clinics in southwest Minnesota, and so any local nonprofit working in that area is able to apply for these grants,” says Christi Wilking, Community Engagement Specialist.
Grant applications are due November 29th and will be awarded by region.
To apply, click here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.