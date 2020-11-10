Man wanted in stabbing incident

According to the criminal complaint, 49-year-old Kent Olson and another woman went to the victim’s shop for car repairs on October 16. Olson is accused of initiating a fight with the victim over an alleged relationship with the woman he was with. At one point he allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victim, before fleeing the scene. Authorities have located the vehicle Olson was in following the incident, but have not found him. He faces three felony assault charges and a misdemeanor for driving after cancellation. He also has a long criminal history, including ten felony convictions over the past 20 years in seven different Minnesota counties.