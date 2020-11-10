MDH: 23 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 4,906 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz is expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions as cases and deaths tied to COVID-19 increase statewide.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 4,906 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 189,681.
There have been 23 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including a Blue Earth County resident in their 80′s. The statewide death toll is now at 2,698. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,860.
There are 153,347 people who are no longer isolated.
11,933 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,996 were hospitalized in ICU, resulting in just a few hundred beds under capacity
The total approximate number of tests completed is 3,179,872.
Governor Walz says the recent surge in cases is coming largely from young adults ages 18 to 35.
That’s why one of the new dial backs likely to be announced involves a place we see young people convene often, bars and restaurants after 10:00 p.m.
Since June 10th, when indoor dining resumed in Minnesota, MDH says there were 117 outbreaks at bars and restaurants, with at least 2400 confirmed cases connected to those outbreaks.
MDH data also shows there have been 96 outbreaks at weddings, leading to 851 cases.
Governor Walz is expected to also reveal specific restrictions on weddings and other group gatherings.
The press conference is set to take place at 2:00 p.m.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 4,441 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 161,740.
There have been 27 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,847.
102,960 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,050,833 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
