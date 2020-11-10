Mental health awareness during pandemic, presidential election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Between politics and the pandemic, many Americans are on an emotional rollercoaster.
In fact, local mental health therapist Aaron Geringer says cases of stress, anxiety, and depression are at unprecedented high levels heading into the winter season. He says being aware of the mental health challenges in today’s world is the first step in coping.
“A lot of what we are going through today is out of our control, a lot of the stress is out of our control. so it’s a good time to focus on what is in our control, and that really comes down to a lot of self-care things. whether that’s getting enough sleep, getting adequate nutrition, exercise, but just asking yourself, what do I need?” says Geringer.
Geringer says if you notice your stress or anxiety getting in the way of living your everyday life, it is time to reach out to a mental health professional.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.