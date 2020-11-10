Minnesota’s new COVID-19 restrictions set to begin Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced new COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday as Minnesota hospitals express concern to the governor’s office about the capacity to treat infected Minnesotans.
Walz’s office added via a news release that the new restrictions are aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in the state.
Restrictions will be implemented beginning Friday and will apply to social gatherings, celebrations and receptions, and bars and restaurants, which the governor’s office cites as the three most significant sources of COVID outbreaks across the state.
Starting Friday, all bars and restaurants will be required to end dine-in service between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Indoor capacity at these locations will also be capped at 150 people, and may not exceed 50% of an establishment’s total capacity.
Bar counter service will be closed for seating and service in all establishments, except those that only have counter service. In counter-service only establishments, patrons can line up with masks and then return to their table.
The governor’s office said the restrictions for bars and restaurants are based on research that shows these environments pose a higher risk later in the evening.
“I’m trying to get the information out for folks who are saying what is the right way to approach this? How do we get through the end of this? And I think that putting out that guidance, putting out that clarity around it is based on the data, based on the science,” Walz said.
In addition, there will also be a 10-person limit for indoor and outdoor gatherings, and all social gatherings will be limited to members of three households or fewer.
Capacity limits for receptions related to weddings, funerals and similar events will be instituted through a phased approach, but will eventually lead to a 25-person max capacity. Furthermore, such receptions and similar events may not take place between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Walz also announced $10 million in small business relief grants to support an additional 1,000 businesses statewide.
