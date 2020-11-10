MnDOT seeks community input for Highway 60 design concepts in Windom

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to submit comments regarding the Highway 60 design concepts in Windom through Nov. 23.
The agency says it would like feedback from the community on design concepts for Highways 60 and 71 through Windom. A public review and the feedback provided by the community will help inform the final study recommendations and, ultimately, the future of the Highway 60 Corridor.
Comments can be submitted online, in-person, or by phone.
- Submit comments online through the MnDOT virtual open house
- Self-guided, in-person review and comment: Review a project update and draft design concepts, and complete a questionnaire in-person at the following locations:
- Windom City Hall: 444 9th Street, Windom
- Windom Public Library: 904 4th Avenue, Windom
- Call-in office hours: Call project staff during the following office hours:
- Thursday, Nov. 12, between 7 and 8 a.m.;
- Monday, Nov. 16, between 5 and 6 p.m.;
- Thursday, Nov. 19, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; and
- Monday, Nov. 23, between, 7 and 8 p.m.
Project staff is available to help community members learn more about the concepts, answers any questions community members have and provide additional feedback.
Project staff can be reached at:
- Ronda Allis, Planning Director MnDOT, District 7, 507-514-2332 or ronda.allis@state.mn.us
- John Crawford, Consultant Team Lead, KLJ Engineering, 651-726-5012 or john.crawford@kljeng.com
- Dan Edgerton, Community Engagement, Zan Associates, 612-207-5722 or dedgerton@zanassoc.com
MnDOT and the City of Windom entered into a year-long transportation study in 2019 that would shape the future reconstruction and create a long-term vision for Highway 60, as well as sections of Highways 71 and 62 through Windom.
Find more information about the project by visiting MnDOT’s Highway 60 project webpage.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.