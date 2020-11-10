New initiative supports Minnesota agriculture, puts local food in schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new initiative supports Minnesota agriculture and puts local foods in schools.
Farm to school grants are provided through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
Over the past few years, nearly $3 million in grant money has helped schools become better equipped to work with local foods, but the Minnesota Department of Agriculture says just supplying technology and equipment isn’t enough.
Now they’re taking it a step further this year to directly support Minnesota’s producers.
“This year, we’re going to be funding the actual procurement, the actual funding of Minnesota grown and raised foods to help schools get more of that local food into their cafeteria and into their meal program," said Helen Schnoes, regional marketing specialist with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
The farm to school efforts was kept alive during this difficult year with rapid response grants that awarded more than $162,000 to schools this summer.
For this round of Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation Farm to School grants, they expect to award up to $374,000 looking ahead to 2021.
”Helping schools that have not done much local procurement just get started, so that would be our First Bite grant, so it’s getting apples in for a Great Lakes Apple Crunch event next October or maybe having a couple targeted taste testings, real beginning steps for a school that is just trying it out," said Schnoes.
Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Dec. 18. A link to more information can be found here.
