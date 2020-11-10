South Central College celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s national apprenticeship week and South Central College (SCC) is celebrating by sharing their success stories from their “Learn Work Earn program".
“Students can enter the program and get on the job experience to practice what they learn in the classroom," explained South Central College’s Apprenticeship Coordinator, Kelcey Woods-Nord.
Since 2016, SCC continues to partner with employers to offer students opportunities in manufacturing, agribusiness and health care sectors.
For Grace Henke-Raatz, the program lays forth a successful future. As she’s on the verge of becoming a certified medical assistant at Mankato Clinic.
“When I was accepted for the apprenticeship it was like entering a whole new world. I had wanted to go back to school, but I couldn’t make it work for myself," said Henke-Raatz.
Through partnering with South Central College, Mankato Clinic was able to offer Grace an opportunity to go to school for free while working for them.
“Getting this position was huge. I’m coming to work almost everyday, aside from Mondays when I have lab. I get to work most hours and pick up extra hours so I can maintain full time and then doing school outside of that which is awesome," explained Henke-Raatz,
“I definitely think it’s a win for the employees," said Mankato Clinic HR Coordinator, Ann Dempster. “So now we can take our own employees and get them into those positions and invest in them,".
A factor to SCC’s apprenticeship success is the State of Minnesota Pipeline Program, which funds duel training partnerships between employers and colleges. Since 2016 South Central employer partners have received funding for 285 dual training positions. That amounts to over $1.5 million in grants awarded to partnering employers for apprenticeships over the past five years.
“Our economy is changing, there’s a lot of things that has been affected by the current pandemic and people that might be looking to rescale or upscale or switch industries....This is a great time to take advantage of programs that offer on the job training and academic training at the same time," said Woods-Nord.
For more information on apprenticeship opportunities at SCC through their “Learn Work Earn” program, visit the link here.
