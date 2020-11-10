Walz announces new COVID-19 restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced new COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday as Minnesota hospitals express concern to the governor’s office about the capacity to treat infected Minnesotans.
Walz’s office added via a news release that the new restrictions are aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in the state.
Restrictions will be implemented beginning Friday and will apply to social gatherings, celebrations and receptions, and bars and restaurants, which the governor’s office cites as the three most significant sources of COVID outbreaks across the state.
“Since the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve asked Minnesotans to make unprecedented sacrifices for the greater good. And they’ve done it. Because when times are tough, Minnesotans pull together,” said Walz. “Each step of the way, we’ve followed the best data available. These targeted, science-based actions will help get the spread of the virus under control so that we can care for those who fall ill, get our kids in the classroom, keep our businesses open, and get back to the activities we love.”
Starting Friday, all bars and restaurants will be required to end dine-in service between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Indoor capacity at these locations will also be capped at 150 people, and may not exceed 50% of an establishment’s total capacity.
Bar counter service will be closed for seating and service in all establishments, besides those that only have counter service. In counter-service only establishments, patrons can line up with masks and then return to their table.
The governor’s office said the restrictions for bars and restaurants are based on research that shows these environments pose a higher risk later in the evening.
In addition, there will also be a 10-person limit for indoor and outdoor gatherings, and all social gatherings will be limited to members of three households or less.
“Minnesota is in a dangerous phase of the pandemic with a dramatic jump in new cases,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “We’ve seen in other states how bad things can get when you have this kind of growth, and that’s why it’s critical that we take the right actions now to slow the spread of this disease. These focused actions taken by Governor Walz are designed to address some of the hottest of the hot spots we’ve seen and reduce the burden on our health care system and the heroes providing care to all of us.”
Capacity limits for receptions related to weddings, funerals and similar events will be instituted through a phased approach, but will eventually lead to a 25-person max capacity. Furthermore, such receptions and similar events may not take place between 10 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Rep. Kurt Daudt (R-31A), who is also the Majority Leader of the Minnesota House of Representatives, offered the following statement regarding the new restrictions.
“These restrictions are another hit to Minnesota bars and restaurants, many of whom have been doing everything the right way to protect the health and safety of their guests and employees. We’re very concerned for the impact this will have on these business owners and their hardworking employees heading into the winter months, especially with just a few days to plan for the new restrictions.”
