WCHA coaches, media members rank Mavericks No. 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team has been ranked No. 1 in the WCHA Preseason Coaches' and Media polls.
The Mavericks earned six first-place votes, 86 total points, in the WCHA Preseason Coaches' Poll, and all 10 first-place votes, 100 total points, in the WCHA Preseason Media Poll.
Despite being voted the No. 1 team in the conference by coaches and the media, Minnesota State was ranked No. 4 in the USCHO Preseason Poll.
Minnesota State junior goaltender Dryden McKay was also named the WCHA Preseason Player of the Year after receiving six first-place votes from media members. McKay and Bowling Green senior forward Brandon Kruse both shared the WCHA Preseason Player of the Year honor in the coaches poll.
The Mavericks will begin the 2020-21 season on Nov. 20 at Bemidji State.
