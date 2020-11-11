DMV locations to close statewide in preparation for MNDRIVE launch

“We know that limiting online services and closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but this is an important step to ensure the transition from MNLARS to MNDRIVE is smooth,” DPS-DVS Director Emma Corrie said in a news release. “DVS has been working closely with vendor staff and business partners to develop and implement a new system that works better for Minnesotans. MNDRIVE will launch on time, within budget and improve the way Minnesotans receive driver and vehicle services well into the future.”