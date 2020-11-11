DMV locations to close statewide in preparation for MNDRIVE launch

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Department of Motor Vehicles offices across Minnesota will be closed Nov. 12-13 as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division prepares to replace the Minnesota License and Registration System (MNLARS) system Monday.
MNLARS will be replaced with a new computer system called MNDRIVE.
DPS-DVS online services became unavailable as of 11 p.m. Tuesday and will remain down until Monday’s launch of MNDRIVE. In addition, services at DVS exam stations, deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices are scheduled to close or become limited across the state for the remainder of the week.
“We know that limiting online services and closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but this is an important step to ensure the transition from MNLARS to MNDRIVE is smooth,” DPS-DVS Director Emma Corrie said in a news release. “DVS has been working closely with vendor staff and business partners to develop and implement a new system that works better for Minnesotans. MNDRIVE will launch on time, within budget and improve the way Minnesotans receive driver and vehicle services well into the future.”
The agency reassures Minnesotans that all services will be restored Monday morning as part of the MNDRIVE launch.
MNDRIVE will change the way Minnesota deputy registrar offices and car dealerships process vehicle services. Some of the changes Minnesotans may see when accessing these services include:
- The MNDRIVE system replaces the paper 21-day temporary permit with a new temporary license plate. This temporary license plate is printed on a special paper at the dealership and attached to the vehicle;
- The MNDRIVE system allows Minnesotans to upload and submit documents required for vehicle service transactions online, eliminating the need to visit an office; and
- The MNDRIVE system will accurately calculate registration taxes and fees to ensure Minnesotans are paying the correct amount.
MNDRIVE will be replacing MNLARS in order to provide an all-in-one driver and vehicle services system for DPS-DVS staff and business partners.
- Vehicle title and registration includes accurate fee calculators and vehicle identification number verification;
- A web portal, E-Services for Business, that dealers and other businesses will use to access the system and conduct business with DPS-DVS;
- Minnesota dealer license management and capability for dealers to enter sales information into the system to create vehicle records and print temporary permits;
- Newly designed license plate size temporary registration permits;
- Newly designed disability parking certificate;
- Electronic vehicle title and registration (EVTR) services that streamline the process between participating dealers and deputy registrars, improving accuracy and efficiency; and
- Upgrade to driver’s license system.
Visit the DPS-DVS website for more information.
